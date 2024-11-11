Residents Push for Eid Al-Adha Holiday Addition to PWCS Calendar

At the November 6 Prince William County School Board meeting, residents advocated for adding Eid Al-Adha as a recognized holiday in the school calendar. This would allow Muslim students and families to observe this significant religious event without missing school.

Hifsa Khan, a resident of Gainesville, spoke on behalf of a group of parents, highlighting the importance of Eid Al-Adha within the Muslim community. “Eid Al-Adha is considered the larger of the two Eids we celebrate, and it’s deeply meaningful for us. It’s a time when we gather with family, worship, and reflect on shared values,” said Khan.

Eid al-Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is one of the most significant holidays in Islam, observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijja, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The holiday commemorates the story of the Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command—a narrative that reflects deep devotion and trust in divine will.

According to Islamic tradition, just as Abraham was prepared to carry out this command, God intervened, providing a ram as a substitute for the sacrifice. This act of faith and devotion is celebrated by Muslims worldwide through prayer, communal gatherings, and the ritual sacrifice of an animal, typically a sheep or goat, symbolizing gratitude and willingness to help others.

The Prince William County school district recognizes various religious holidays but omits Eid Al-Adha in the official calendar. “This is not a new request,” Khan emphasized. “In 2020, nearly 800 families signed a petition requesting the inclusion of both Eids. We understood that Eid Al-Adha might not be immediately added since it sometimes falls during summer break, but beginning in 2025, it will fall within the school calendar.”

Saima Iqbal, another local parent who supported the proposal, shared concerns about students missing out on both academics and cultural practices when Eid Al-Adha coincides with school days. “Many students hesitate to take the day off, especially around exam periods or extracurriculars, because they’re worried about falling behind,” Iqbal explained. “Recognizing this holiday would show that Prince William County schools support our children’s identities and values.”

Supporters believe the holiday would foster inclusivity in a district that has already taken steps to honor diverse religious and cultural traditions. “This addition would send a powerful message to our young children—that they are seen and valued by their school leaders,” Khan said.

School board members acknowledged the request and said they would review community feedback as they plan the 2025-2026 school calendar.