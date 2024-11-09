Virginia Department of Health Lifts Health Advisory for Lake Anna

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has lifted the harmful algae bloom (HAB) advisory for Lake Anna due to the end of the recreational season. HABs have affected various branches of Lake Anna since June, with advisories expanded in July to include additional areas. Recent samples from mid-October showed acceptable bacteria levels, meeting the criteria to lift the advisory, despite earlier September samples showing unsafe levels.

The Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes VDH and other state agencies, has suspended response sampling for the season. Although HABs may persist in some areas, the public is advised to avoid discolored or scummy water as it could contain toxins. Depending on weather conditions, the Task Force plans to resume monitoring in May 2025.