Four Displaced in Stafford County Townhouse Fire

A fire displaced four residents from their home on Tamar Creek Lane. Just before 8 a.m., Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of the street.

Crews arrived on the scene within five minutes and observed smoke emanating from the rear of a middle-row townhouse’s top floor. Upon further investigation, firefighters discovered a room ablaze on the top floor and quickly controlled the fire. The blaze was primarily confined to that room and its contents.

All occupants safely evacuated the townhouse before the fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported. According to officials, functioning smoke alarms alerted the residents, enabling their swift exit from the residence.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced residents, providing temporary shelter and resources. As part of standard procedure, the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.