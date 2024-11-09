ATM Surprise: Fanny Pack with Firearm at Sheetz; Florida Fraudster Eyes Ninja Mixer

Press Release:

FOUND PROPERTY:

Sheetz, 1175 Garrisonville Road, 11/4, 7:16 a.m. A customer came in to use the ATM, but got something unexpected in return. They located a fanny pack containing a firearm. Deputy Epps bit the bullet and seized the firearm for safekeeping until the owner could be located.

FRAUD:

Lendall Lane, 11/5, 5:19 p.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard responded to a fraud. Someone in Florida would be gaining a Ninja mixer after fraudulently using the victim’s information.

LARCENY:

Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, 11/5, 11:00 a.m. Deputy G.M. Lum responded to a larceny report. A student advised his phone and AirPods were stolen the day prior from the boy’s locker room. The investigation is ongoing.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION:

Minuteman Circle, 11/4, 2:32 a.m. Deputy S.A. Edwards responded to a disturbance. The caller advised he was an “angry drunk” and wanted to hurt someone. Deputy Edwards made contact with the caller and observed signs of intoxication. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Travis Lane, 11/4, 9:25 p.m. Deputy J.J. Holetzky responded to an unknown problem. The caller advised there was a female sitting in the middle of the road. Deputy Holetzky located the suspect still sitting in the road as she displayed signs of intoxication. The suspect admitted to consuming multiple mixed drinks before arriving at this location. She was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

VANDALISM:

Whitsons Run, 11/4, 7:45 a.m. Deputy C.D. Sullivan responded to an unexpected paint job. The victim discovered her vehicle was spray painted red.