The Rose Gaming Resort Opens in Dumfries: “A Landmark of Transformation and Opportunity”

The Rose Gaming Resort celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in its newly built multi-story parking garage. Local and state leaders, including Mayor Derrick Wood, Virginia Delegate Luke Torian, and Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr, joined senior officials from Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), the company behind The Rose.

The $460 million facility promises to be Northern Virginia’s premier gaming and entertainment destination, offering a wide array of amenities, including 1,650 historical horse racing machines, eight restaurants and bars, over 100 hotel rooms, and a vibrant event space.

Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO William C. Carstanjen praised the dedication of the 500-member team and the intense efforts that went into transforming the site, a former landfill, into what is now a state-of-the-art gaming and entertainment complex. “This project has faced its share of challenges,” Carstanjen said, referencing the technical and construction obstacles posed by building on a reclaimed landfill. “But for us, the opportunity to convert this site into a new facility has been a labor of love.”

Mayor Derrick Wood echoed these sentiments, reflecting on the landfill’s past and the significant transformation it symbolizes for Dumfries. “Today’s ribbon cutting is more than just an event; it’s the beginning of a new era for our town,” he stated. He highlighted the evolution of the property from an eyesore to a “landmark” that will redefine Dumfries, not only visually but economically. The Rose Gaming Resort, he noted, is projected to inject millions in tax revenue and create hundreds of jobs, further enhancing the town’s growth and revitalization efforts.

The event emphasized community engagement and CDI’s commitment to the Dumfries area. Mayor Wood praised CDI’s “Rosie’s Gives Back” program, which has pledged $100,000 in donations to local initiatives, reinforcing The Rose’s role as an engaged community partner. Local residents now look forward to the economic and cultural impact of this new landmark, which is expected to attract visitors from across the DC, Maryland, and Virginia region, solidifying Dumfries as a go-to destination for entertainment and hospitality.

Hundreds lined up to enter the game room while the ribbon cutting took place.

The grand opening signifies a major milestone in Dumfries’ ongoing development and a promising future fueled by public-private partnerships and community-focused growth, according to its mayor.