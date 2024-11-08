Pedestrian Killed, Police Seek Witnesses

From Prince William police:

Fatal Hit & Run Crash Investigation – On November 3 at 1:22AM, officers responded to the intersection of Prince William Pkwy and Lynn St. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an unconscious man in the roadway. The investigation revealed the victim, a 51-year-old man, was believed to have been walking in the roadway of Prince William Pkwy when he was struck by an unknown vehicle which continued driving.

A passing motorist observed the pedestrian in the roadway contacted emergency services while rendering aid. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. An autopsy confirmed the injuries sustained by the pedestrian were likely the result of being struck by a vehicle. No further information on the driver or striking vehicle is available at this time. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Salvador Ernesto TORRES, 51, of Woodbridge