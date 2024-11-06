Shaun Peet, Russell Young, and Brian Fields Elected to Dumfries Town Council

Dumfries voters have spoken, re-electing Shaun Peet, Russell Young, and Brian Fields to the Town Council in a tight race that saw two incumbents retain their seats. The three winners edged out challenger Ebony Lofton, a familiar face in local politics who previously ran for Mayor in 2022.

Shaun Peet, who garnered the most votes with 939 (26.17%), credited his focus on long-term projects, including his “main priority,” the town’s new recreation center. “I want this center to stand for decades, giving our kids and seniors a place to come together,” Peet said outside the polls. “As a Council member, I’m always going to do what’s right for this town, all the time.”

Newcomer Russell Young followed closely, securing 910 votes (25.36%). Young emphasized his vision of enhancing existing initiatives and supporting Main Street’s growth. “I’m here to build on what we have and make it even better. There’s a lot to be proud of in Dumfries, and I’m looking forward to being a part of its future,” he shared.

Brian Fields, with 897 votes (25.00%), won his third term on the Council. Fields campaigned on a platform of continued progress, highlighting key projects such as the Route 1 widening and new business development, including a Wawa. “We’ve got the momentum, and this town is moving forward. I’m grateful for the opportunity to see these projects through for Dumfries,” he stated.

Ebony Lofton, the fourth candidate, received 799 votes (22.27%). Although she fell short of a Council seat, Lofton passionately advocated for the town’s vulnerable populations throughout her campaign. “This was about making Dumfries a better place for everyone, from our seniors to our youth,” Lofton said. “I’ll continue pushing for sustainable, meaningful change.”

A small portion of the votes (43 write-ins or 1.20%) went to alternative candidates.