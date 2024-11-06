Celebrate Veterans Day, Enjoy ‘Cinderella’ on Stage, and Join Local Author Talks

There are plenty of events happening across the region for everyone to enjoy. Post your events FREE.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Wednesday, November 6

– The Teen Entrepreneur-Session One: Makerspace Intro

Time: 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Location: Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave, Manassas, VA 20110

An introductory session for teens interested in entrepreneurship, focusing on how to use makerspace resources.

Thursday, November 7

– Manga/Anime Club

Time: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Location: Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, VA 20111

A gathering for manga and anime fans to discuss their favorite series and explore new ones.

Friday, November 8

– Flags for Heroes Manassas City 2024

Time: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Location: Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas, VA 20110

A tribute event honoring local heroes with a display of flags.

– Kid’s Author Talk with Carylee Carrington

Time: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Location: Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Children’s author Carylee Carrington shares insights into her books and her writing process.

– CYT Fredericksburg presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Spotsylvania High School, 6975 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22551

A theatrical performance of the classic musical “Cinderella” by Christian Youth Theater Fredericksburg.

Saturday, November 9

– Veterans Day Ceremony

Time: 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St, Manassas, VA 20110

A ceremony honoring veterans, featuring speeches and patriotic performances.

– Senior Life Resource Fair

Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket, VA 20169

An event providing information and resources for seniors on a range of topics.

– Spanish Storytime

Time: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Location: Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, VA 20111

A Spanish storytelling session for children and families.

– “Celebrating Grace and Joy” Artist Reception

Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

An artist reception showcasing works inspired by grace and joy.

– Kid’s Author Talk with Annemarie Cake

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Manassas Park City Library, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Author Annemarie Cake discusses her children’s books and her inspirations.

– Mandy Gonzalez in Concert

Time: 8:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Location: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, VA 20110

A live performance by Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez, featuring a selection of songs from her career.

These events offer great opportunities for community involvement, cultural enrichment, and entertainment. For more information and updates, check out the Potomac Local News Event Calendar.