Prince William County Fire & Rescue Urges Fall Fire Safety to Prevent Mulch Fires

The Prince William County Fire & Rescue System warns about the increased risk of mulch fires in the fall due to drier conditions. These fires can spread to nearby buildings. Here are some key tips they provide.

Proper Disposal of Smoking Materials: Use sturdy ashtrays, fully extinguish smoking items, and avoid discarding them in mulch, plant pots, or grassy areas. Fire-safe cigarettes, marked with “FSC” on packaging, are recommended.

Landscaping Tips: Maintain fire-safe distances between flammable plants and buildings, avoid mulch near structures, remove dead plants, and stack firewood away from homes.

Additional Tips: Have a hose accessible to contain potential fires in landscaping areas.

As always, Prince William Fire & Rescue is available during a fire. If spotted, call 911 immediately. For more information, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office or visit usfa.fema.gov and nfpa.org.