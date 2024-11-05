Prince William County Fire & Rescue Urges Fall Fire Safety to Prevent Mulch Fires

The Prince William County Fire & Rescue System warns about the increased risk of mulch fires in the fall due to drier conditions. These fires can spread to nearby buildings. Here are some key tips they provide.
Proper Disposal of Smoking Materials: Use sturdy ashtrays, fully extinguish smoking items, and avoid discarding them in mulch, plant pots, or grassy areas. Fire-safe cigarettes, marked with “FSC” on packaging, are recommended.
Landscaping Tips: Maintain fire-safe distances between flammable plants and buildings, avoid mulch near structures, remove dead plants, and stack firewood away from homes.
Additional Tips: Have a hose accessible to contain potential fires in landscaping areas.
As always, Prince William Fire & Rescue is available during a fire. If spotted, call 911 immediately. For more information, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office or visit usfa.fema.gov and nfpa.org.
Fire & Rescue Request Assistance in Preventing Outside Fires
Outside fires, often caused by human activities, pose a significant threat to structures and
human life; one such example are mulch fires. During the fall season, mulch becomes drier
due to the weather’s temperature, wind conditions and lack of rainfall, therefore mulch fires
become more prevalent. Mulch is a prime location for fires ignited by spontaneous
combustion or by pedestrians improper discarding of smoking materials, in or near a mulch
bed or from motor vehicles. Spontaneous combustion occurs when heat builds up within a
thick layer of mulch (6 inches or more), smolders, and creates a fire which can easily extend
upward into a structure. Temperatures, produced by a mulch fire, are enough to ignite
adjacent combustible wall finishes, especially vinyl siding, located on the exterior of the
building. The Prince William County Fire & Rescue System request your assistance to “Help Us Help
You” in preventing outside fires by following these simple safety tips:
Proper Disposal of Smoking Materials
• NEVER discard smoking materials such as cigarettes, cigars and lighted
matches in plant pots, mulch-laden landscapes, flowerbeds, shrubs, bushes,
grassy areas or woods.
• Use large, deep, non-tip/sturdy ashtrays to prevent smoking materials from
igniting nearby combustibles.
• Make sure cigarettes and ashes are completely out – Put It Out. All the Way
Every Time. You can douse them in water or sand.
• Protect your home or business by providing a designated area for individuals
to properly extinguish and discard their smoking materials.
• Use fire-safe cigarettes.
o Fire-safe cigarettes have paper bands that slow the burn if the cigarette is
left unattended. Look for the “FSC” letters on the packaging.
Landscaping
• Provide a reasonable amount of space between flammable vegetation and
your home or business by creating a fire-wise/fire-safe area.
• It is highly recommended to avoid the use of mulch within 18” of a structure
with combustible siding.
• Avoid using highly combustible plants; use fire resistant plants (visit your local
nursery for assistance).
• Remove dead plants, trees and shrubs, wood, debris and low tree branches.
• Keep plants watered during the heat of the summer and on warm windy days
throughout the fall.
• Remove small trees and plants growing under trees; they permit ground fires
to jump into the tree crown.
• Stack firewood at least 30 feet from your home.
• Provide proper clearance for electric devices, e.g., decorative lights.
Additional Safety Tips
Most homes and businesses have exterior water faucets/spouts, purchase a hose(s) that will
allow you to not only water your landscape but also serve as a fire hose. In the event fire
occurs among your landscape, the fire hose will help to saturate the area with water in an
attempt to prevent the fire from further spreading to vegetation surrounding your home or
business. The Prince William County Fire and Rescue System, advises the public, “Whether at home or
on the go, if you discover an outside fire, Call 911 Immediately!”
For additional information regarding smoking fire safety, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at
703-792-6360, visit U.S. Fire Administration usfa.fema.gov, and the National Fire Protection
Association nfpa.org.