Fredericksburg Launches School Zone Speed Cameras

Fredericksburg is introducing school zone speed enforcement cameras in two school zones in late 2024 to improve road safety for students. Before citations are issued, a 30-day warning period will begin, and additional details are available on the city’s website.

Press Release:

The City of Fredericksburg and the Fredericksburg Police Department are introducing school zone speed enforcement cameras to protect students and enhance road safety. These cameras will be installed in two city school zones in late 2024 to ensure drivers follow posted speed limits, creating a safer environment for children.

Fredericksburg is partnering with Altumint, a leader in automated traffic enforcement services, to provide and manage these speed cameras. For more information about Altumint, please visit their website at www.altumint.com.

To ensure a smooth transition, a 30-day warning period will be implemented. We are hopeful that this time will allow drivers to adjust their behavior. During this time, violators will receive warnings instead of citations. This grace period aims to educate drivers and encourage compliance with speed limits, enhancing safety without immediate penalties. Additional information will be shared when the warning period dates are selected. For the latest updates on implementation dates and locations, please visit https://bit.ly/fxbgpolicesafety.

Brian Layton, Chief of Police: “It is crucial to create a safe environment for our students, families, and employees as they commute to and from school. We aim to positively influence driver behavior near our school campuses by implementing this innovative technology.”

Kerry Devine, Mayor: “We wish to deter speeding Citywide, but it is especially important to provide safe school zones for our children. City Council supports this effort to increase our community’s safety.”

Dr. Matthew Eberhardt, Deputy Superintendent of Fredericksburg City Public Schools: “We appreciate our community’s efforts to ensure the safety of all children and visitors to our schools. Certainly reducing speeds during high traffic times is needed to keep people safe.”

Cameras will be strategically located in the Hugh Mercer Elementary and James Monroe High school zones.

Holly Cooper, CEO of Altumint: “The efficacy of speed cameras in school zones is well-documented. In similar programs across Virginia, we have seen a 75% decrease in speed violations within just three months. These results demonstrate that speed cameras are a crucial tool in protecting our most vulnerable road users—our children.”

Virginia law allows for the use of photo speed monitoring devices in school zones and the associated $100 fine. [Code of Virginia 46.2-882.1].

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our community members during this transition period. Please contact Captain Hill with the Fredericksburg Police Department at [email protected] with any inquiries or concerns regarding the implementation of speed enforcement cameras.

For more information about the program and to access FAQs, please visit https://bit.ly/fxbgpolicesafety.

Together, we can make our streets safer for everyone.