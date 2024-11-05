Dumfries Town Council Election Today: 4 Candidates, 3 Open Seats

Voters in Dumfries are heading to the polls today to choose three candidates for the Town Council from a slate of four contenders. The candidates include incumbents Brian Fields and Shaun Peet and new challengers Ebony Lofton and Russell Young. The election comes amid ongoing discussions about growth, infrastructure, public safety, and quality of life in the town of about 5,000 residents.

Brian Fields, 54, a Dumfries Town Council member seeking his third term, is running on a platform to continue the town’s progress under his tenure. Fields, who has lived in the Dumfries area for over eight years, emphasized his commitment to projects such as the Route 1 widening initiative and the Chronicle Creek restoration. He highlighted how these developments and the construction of new businesses like a Wawa gas station, The Rose Hotel and slots, the largest company to open in Dumfries, will modernize the town.

“We’re ready,” Fields said, underscoring his belief that the community is prepared for growth. “Northern Virginia constantly sees growth. Things don’t stay the same. They evolve.”

Fields, who works as a contractor for the Defense Intelligence Agency, brings experience from his years in public safety as a former Dumfries police officer. He emphasized the need for strong police recruitment, specifically targeting local schools and HBCUs, to ensure the town’s safety as it grows. “We have to beef it up,” he stated, underscoring his commitment to building a diverse police force that represents the community.

For Ebony Lofton, 50, who is making her second run for Town Council after a previous mayoral bid, the focus is on sustainable and inclusive changes. Lofton, a resident of Dumfries for 10 years, has voiced concerns about balancing growth with the needs of the town’s most vulnerable populations, including seniors and youth. She expressed her vision for creating programs and services that enhance residents’ daily lives, from regular social activities for seniors to financial literacy programs for younger residents.

“I want Dumfries to be a place where people are proud to live and can enjoy a better quality of life,” Lofton said. She expressed concerns about the potential impacts of the newly opened Rose Casino, particularly on the town’s seniors who are often on fixed incomes. “This is a 1.6 square mile town, and the casino will bring an influx of people that could overwhelm the community,” she noted. Lofton also raised concerns about public safety, highlighting potential issues like human trafficking, which she pledged to combat if elected.

Newcomer Russell Young, 56, a resident of Dumfries since 2021, brings a different perspective, focused on complementing the existing town initiatives. He sees his role as a Council member as one of enhancing and supporting the town’s current trajectory. “I just want to enhance what’s already here and help make Dumfries a better place,” Young stated. He expressed support for further infrastructure improvements and growth of local businesses, voicing a desire to see Main Street flourish as the heart of the town.

Young acknowledged residents’ mixed feelings about the recent growth and noted that patience is key. “Sometimes it’s about waiting to see things come to fruition,” he said, adding that while transparency is essential, some projects may simply need time to fully unfold.

Shaun Peet, 45, an incumbent Town Council member seeking a second term, is driven by a desire to see projects like the town’s new recreation center completed. Peet sees the center as a vital asset for residents, particularly children and seniors. “My main focus right now is the recreation center,” Peet shared. “I want it to be a place for everyone in the community, something that will stand the test of time.”

Peet, who has lived in Dumfries for several years, also highlighted the importance of long-term planning. He advocates for demolishing the town’s old rescue squad building and constructing a new facility that can serve the town well into the future. He views the recreation center as a project that will enrich the community by providing a safe and engaging space for all residents. “I’m committed to doing what’s right for this town, for our children, and for our seniors,” he said.

A total of 290 people had voted at Dumfries Town Hall by 11:15 a.m., the town’s polling place. Polls close at 7 p.m.