Traffic: Overnight 95 Express Lanes Closures for Opitz Boulevard Project

Drivers are advised of upcoming overnight lanes and full closures on the 95 Express Lanes to facilitate the completion of the Opitz Boulevard Project in Woodbridge. Closures are scheduled for Monday, November 4, Wednesday, November 6, and Thursday, November 7.

Closure Schedule:

9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.: Mile Marker (MM) 150.5 to MM 151.5 — Single-lane closure

1 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.: MM 133 to MM 157 — Full closure of the 95 Express Lanes

Drivers should plan for potential delays and consider alternate routes during these times.