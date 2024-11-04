FATAL SHOOTING at Woodbridge Commuter Lot; Suspect Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

A man was fatally shot in a commuter parking lot along Prince William Parkway late Saturday night in what police have described as an altercation that turned deadly.

On November 2, at 10:42 p.m., Prince William County police were called to the commuter lot at 2250 Prince William Parkway to investigate reports of gunfire. Officers found the victim, later identified as Jeffery Kojo Owusu, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police provided first aid at the scene, and then took Owusu to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The investigation revealed that an altercation between Owusu and the suspect, a 22-year-old man, had escalated into a struggle over a firearm. During the struggle, Owusu was shot. Following the shooting, Geiger reportedly fled the scene, prompting a search involving a police K-9 unit and a Fairfax County police helicopter. Authorities located Geiger later that day at his residence in Vienna, where he was detained without incident.

Christian Geiger, of Vienna, is charged with with involuntary manslaughter. He is currently held without bond, awaiting a court date.

The incident marks the 20th recorded negligent manslaughter or murder case in Prince William County this year, although this case may not be counted in murder statistics, as law enforcement categorizes incidents under specific classifications.

Authorities emphasized that this was not a random act and confirmed that the confrontation between Owusu and Geiger was an isolated encounter.