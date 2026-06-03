Domestic Shooting Crash Ends in Parents’ Deaths

Fredericksburg police responded to a domestic-related shooting and crash on Wednesday evening that killed two people and left their young children with minor injuries.

Officers were called around 5:32 p.m. after reports of shots fired. A male driver was pursuing a female driver along Olde William and Emancipation Highway and fired at her vehicle, according to police. The female driver crashed near College Avenue and Emancipation Highway. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her two children, ages 7 and 3, were in the car and suffered minor injuries in the crash.

As officers arrived, the male suspect tried to flee. During a police pursuit near Wilderness Lane, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No shots were fired by police. The two deceased were the parents of the children, who have been reunited with family members. Police have not yet released the names, ages, or hometowns of the adults.

The investigation continues with multiple crime scenes. There are no outstanding suspects.

Source: Fredericksburg Police Department news release

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