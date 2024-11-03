Suspect and Bystander Injured in Police-Involved Shooting

From Virignia State Police:

At the request of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the City of Fredericksburg.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 2), deputies from the Spotsylvania County Street Crimes Task Force attempted to apprehend a wanted suspect during a traffic stop at a gas station on the 3000 block of Plank Road. As deputies approached the suspect’s vehicle, Lawrence D. Toler II, 37, of Woodford, Va., attempted to flee and backed into a deputy’s vehicle. Toler then pointed a firearm at a deputy when multiple deputies discharged their service weapons. Toler was shot along with a bystander, who was standing outside the gas station. Deputies immediately rendered medical aid to both individuals.

The bystander, an adult male was transported to Mary Washington Hospital and treated for minor injuries. The male has since been released. Toler was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Toler is wanted out of Chesterfield on multiple felony warrants.

A firearm was located inside Toler’s vehicle.

No law enforcement officers or other persons were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Once state police completes its investigation, the criminal investigative file will be turned over to the Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney for review and adjudication.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 540-829-7400 or [email protected].