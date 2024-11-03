Central Rappahannock Regional Library Holds Annual Rappahannock Writers’ Conference

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library will hold the eighth annual Rappahannock Writers’ Conference on November 9, featuring keynote speeches from Laura Di Franco and John Gilstrap. The conference is open to adults and teens at all writing levels, with classes covering various writing topics.

Press Release:

Central Rappahannock Regional Library will hold their eighth annual Rappahannock Writers’ Conference on Saturday, November 9, 8:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., at the Germanna Community College Fredericksburg Area Campus, Workforce and Technology Center.

The conference will feature keynote speeches from Laura Di Franco, author and CEO of Brave Healer Productions, and New York Times-bestselling author John Gilstrap.

The conference is aimed at adults and teens at all writing levels, from those who are considering writing a book for the first time to experienced authors with many books already published. It includes relevant information for authors of all genres of fiction and nonfiction.

Saturday’s attendance is capped at 160 in person and virtual at 250. There are also special in-person-only evening workshops on Friday, November 8, at Howell Branch. While the Friday and Saturday in-person sessions are full, people may join the waitlists and sign up to attend virtually. Virtual attendees will receive a link by email to connect to select streaming sessions, as well as the featured speaker presentations. See the list of streaming sessions here.

In-person check-in on Saturday, November 9, begins at 8:15 a.m., and the conference begins at 8:45, with a keynote speech by Laura Di Franco, to be followed by classes, lunch, and a 1:00 keynote speech by John Gilstrap. After book signings and speaker meet-and-greets, there will be two more class sessions, running until 4:15.

Class topics include: the writing craft for both fiction and nonfiction, screenwriting, developing minor characters, poetry, creating audiobooks, blogging, querying an agent, writing for children, and many more.

Besides Di Franco and Gilstrap, other authors who are scheduled to be teaching and on panels include: Traci Hunter Abramson, Bill Blume, Alex R. Crawford, Paige Edwards, J.S. Furlong, William LJ Galaini, Steve Giegerich, Chandra Gore, Jeffrey James Higgins, David Keener, Wendy Latella, Mike Maggio, S.C. Megale, Tom Milani, James Noll, Rick Pullen, Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Meredith R. Stoddard, Ksenya Swinton, Tara Taffera, Tracy Wainwright, Sarah Warburton, Steve Watkins, Linda J. White, Ellie Whitney, Martin Wilsey, and Stacy Woodson.

The conference is sponsored by Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Germanna Community College, Literature & Latte, and Topside Federal Credit Union.

For a complete list of classes, or to register, visit librarypoint.org/rappahannock-writers-conference.