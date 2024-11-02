Stafford Sheriff Seeks Public’s Help in Hit-and-Run: Two Pedestrians Seriously Injured, Vehicle Fled Scene

Update Nov. 02, 9 p.m.: Sarah and Tony Lopez were among the first to drive by the scene of the accident. Sarah said she and her husband pulled up at the intersection on a motorcycle and ” I immediately saw a motionless body on the ground in the middle of the intersection, a very damaged shopping cart nearby, and broken glass. It was a really dark scene. I could immediately see that his limbs didn’t look uninjured but I had no idea how extensive it was.”

They called 911, and Tony immediately ran over to start rendering aid and CPR to the victim. As he did, the other victim approached and started crying, praying, and “begging for his friend to wake up.” Sarah stayed on the line with 911 while Tony began CPR and helped resuscitate the first victim.

On November 1, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mine Road and Greenspring Drive for a hit-and-run involving two pedestrians. The accident happened around 10:14 p.m.

A dark 2024 Volkswagen GTI is believed to have struck two pedestrians and then fled on Garrisonville Road. The vehicle likely has extensive front end damage and a broken windshield. Both pedestrians were seriously injured, with one flown from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Stafford Sheriff’s Office:

Final Update: The roadway is now open. Evidence recovered at the scene indicates the suspect vehicle is a 2024 Volkswagen GTI and should have front and passenger side damage to include a broken passenger side window. Anyone with information can contact Deputy Martin at 540-658-4400.