CAPTURED: Second Suspect In Dale City Murder-for-Hire Case

On October 29, a suspect was arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on February 2 in Dale City, following a previous arrest of another individual on October 15. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking information from the public regarding the case.

Press Release from Prince William Police Department:

Murder Investigation *ADDITIONAL ARREST – On October 29, the suspect sought in connection to the ongoing investigation into the murder of a 23-year-old woman killed in a shooting that occurred in the area of Bronson Ct. and Brickwood Dr. in [Dale City] (22193) on February 2, was arrested. The accused, identified as Denzel Scott WADE, was located at a home on Michelle Ct in the Manassas area of Prince Wiliam County where he was taken into custody without incident. Another suspect was previously arrested in connection to this investigation on October 15. Additional charges against other involved parties are pending. Anyone with information that can aid in the investigation is asked to contact the police. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Arrested on October 29:

Denzel Scott WADE, 30, of 2960 Penbury Ct, #203, in Woodbridge

Charged with conspiracy to commit a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Egypt Zapporah CARTER, 23, of Burlington, NC