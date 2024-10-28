Prince William County police are investigating a murder-for-hire case following the February 2 shooting death of 23-year-old Egypt Zapporah Carter, who was found fatally shot inside her car near Bronson Ct. and Brickwood Dr. in Dale City. Police have arrested Drew Courtney Buchanan, 27, on charges of second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and firearm use in the commission of a felony. Buchanan was arrested on October 15 in Manassas and is being held without bond.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect, Denzel Scott Wade, 30, who was allegedly present at the shooting scene. Police are actively searching for Wade and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.
Update 1:30 p.m. from Prince William police:
Murder Investigation *ARREST | SUSPECT WANTED – During the ongoing investigation into the murder of a 23-year-old woman killed in a shooting that occurred in the area of Bronson Ct. and Brickwood Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) on February 2, detectives have arrested one man and obtained an arrest warrant for another man involved in the encounter. The victim was found fatally shot while inside her vehicle when officers arrived on the scene around 2:07AM. The investigation revealed a murder-for-hire was arranged to kill the victim. Detectives further learned the suspect currently in custody, identified as Drew Courtney BUCHANAN, carried out the act in murdering the victim. On October 15, BUCHANAN, was located in the Manassas area and arrested without incident. An additional suspect, identified as Denzel Scott WADE, was determined to have been present with BUCHANAN at the time of shooting and is currently being sought by police on an active arrest warrant. Additional charges against other involved parties are pending in this investigation. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted suspect or who can otherwise aid in the investigation is asked to contact the police. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.
Arrested in October 15:
Drew Courtney BUCHANAN, 27, of 15701 Tassleford Ln, #303, in Woodbridge
Charged with 2nd degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Wanted:
Denzel Scott WADE, 30, of the 2900 block of Penbury Ct in Woodbridge
Described as a black male, 5’11”, 170lbs with black hair and brown eyes
Wanted for conspiracy to commit a felony
Identified:
The deceased was identified as Egypt Zapporah CARTER, 23, of Burlington, NC
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.