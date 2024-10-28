Prince William County police are investigating a murder-for-hire case following the February 2 shooting death of 23-year-old Egypt Zapporah Carter, who was found fatally shot inside her car near Bronson Ct. and Brickwood Dr. in Dale City. Police have arrested Drew Courtney Buchanan, 27, on charges of second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and firearm use in the commission of a felony. Buchanan was arrested on October 15 in Manassas and is being held without bond.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect, Denzel Scott Wade, 30, who was allegedly present at the shooting scene. Police are actively searching for Wade and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Update 1:30 p.m. from Prince William police: