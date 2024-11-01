Stafford County Board of Supervisors Considers Additional Holidays for County Employees in 2025

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors will meet on November 7, 2024, to discuss proposed adjustments to the 2025 holiday calendar for county employees. County Administrator Bill Ashton recommends extending the holiday schedule to offer more paid time off for government staff, aligning with similar provisions in the Virginia state holiday calendar but with additional enhancements.

Proposed Holiday Adjustments

The recommended changes include:

1. Full Day Off Before Thanksgiving: Traditionally, state and county calendars allow for a half-day holiday on the day before Thanksgiving, followed by Thanksgiving Day and the day after. The board regularly amends this to a full-day holiday, a tradition they aim to continue in 2025.

2. Full Day on Christmas Eve: For Christmas Eve 2025, Virginia has scheduled a half-day holiday. The county proposes extending this to a full day off, granting employees an uninterrupted holiday experience.

3. Floating Holiday in Place of Good Friday: In 2024, Stafford County introduced a floating holiday, which employees could take on Good Friday or use any other day of their choice within the year. This flexibility will continue for 2025, though it is a “use-it-or-lose-it” benefit that won’t carry over year to year.