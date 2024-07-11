Bill Ashton Appointed as Stafford’s New County Administrator

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors has announced Bill Ashton as the new County Administrator following a national search. Ashton has served as the Town Manager of Herndon, Virginia, since 2017, and will begin his new role on September 16, 2024, taking over from interim County Administrator Craig Meadows.

Meg Bohmke, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, emphasized the importance of the selection, saying, “The selection of a County Administrator is vital for the Board to ensure the continued delivery of effective government services and the Board’s priorities of keeping Stafford a safe community with a strong educational system while balancing our growing needs.” She highlighted Ashton’s educational background, professional experience, and accomplishments as aligning with the community’s vision.

Ashton expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I am honored to serve as the next County Administrator for Stafford County. My unwavering commitment to public service and a keen desire to make Stafford County an exceptional place to live and work drives my passion for this new role.”

As County Administrator, Ashton will manage all County departments, oversee daily operations, and implement policies set by the Board. In addition to Town Manager, he also served as Director of Information Technology for Herndon. Ashton holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from George Mason University and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He is a member of the International City/County Management Association and Virginia Local Government Managers Association.

Meadows was serving as interim County Administrator following the resignation of Randall Vosburg, who left just as the Board of Supervisors began discussing its new budget. Vosberg held the title for 20 months, and did not provide a reason for his departure.