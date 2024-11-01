Prince William County to Celebrate America Recycles Day with Library Events and Recycling Pledge Contest

Prince William County will celebrate America Recycles Day (ARD) on November 15, 2024, as part of a national campaign by Keep America Beautiful to promote recycling. County staff and Keep Prince William Beautiful volunteers will discuss recycling on November 13 at Chinn Park Regional Library and on November 15 at Central Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can also participate in the “I Recycle” pledge contest by November 20 at www.mwcog.org/recyclesday, with a chance to win a $300 REI gift card or, for one K-12 student, an additional $500 school recycling grant. For details on county recycling programs, visit www.pwcva.gov/recycling.

On November 15, Prince William County will join communities across the nation in celebration of the America Recycles Day (ARD). ARD, an initiative of Keep America Beautiful is an annual awareness campaign dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States since 1997.

To celebrate America Recycles Day, County staff and Keep Prince William Beautiful volunteers will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to talk with residents about recycling in Prince William County and the “I Recycle” pledge contest at Chinn Park Regional Library on November 13, and Central Library on November 15.

Prince William County will also join other Metropolitan Washington Council of Government (MWCOG) jurisdictions to provide an opportunity for residents to acknowledge their commitment to recycling and win prizes! Residents may take the 2024 “I Recycle” pledge online at www.mwcog.org/recyclesday through November 20.

The contest, hosted by MWCOG for the Washington, D.C. area, is designed to promote recycling and purchasing of items made from recycled materials. One lucky recycling supporter will win a $300 REI gift certificate and one lucky K-12 student will win a $300 REI gift certificate, plus a $500 grant for a recycling or environmental program at their school. For 10 of the past 11 years, a Prince William entrant has won a MWCOG regional prize.

For more information about recycling in Prince William County, visit

www.pwcva.gov/recycling. For more information about Keep America Beautiful and America Recycles Day visit https://kab.org/programs/ard/.