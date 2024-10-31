Police Shoot, Kill Suspect After Attempted Traffic Stop on I-95 at Quantico

From Virginia State Police:

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Fairfax Field Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred last evening (Oct. 30, 2024) along Interstate 95 southbound at the 150-mile marker.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper located a vehicle wanted by the U.S. Parkway Police for a carjacking. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit was engaged.

During the pursuit, which continued southbound, the suspect vehicle struck another Virginia State Police vehicle, causing it to overturn. The trooper was not injured.

Around the 150-mile marker on Interstate 95 southbound, troopers were able to force the vehicle to come to a stop. During the stop, the driver refused multiple State Police commands. The driver made multiple abrupt furtive movements with his hands, causing state troopers on scene to utilize their duty weapons.

The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

A male passenger was flown to Fairfax Hospital and is now in stable condition awaiting surgery. A third passenger is in State Police custody with no injuries.

The four troopers involved in the officer-involved shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation, all evidence and information will be turned over to the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

For information on the carjacking, please contact the U.S. Park Police.