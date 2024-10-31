Man Stabbed at Shopping Center Near Manassas

On October 29, a stabbing was reported on Stream Walk Lane. A 41-year-old man was cut multiple times during a verbal argument with a 28-year-old suspect, who is now wanted for aggravated malicious wounding. The victim was treated for serious injuries, and efforts to find the suspect have not been successful.

Press Release from Prince William Police Department:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On October 29 at 10:26PM, officers responded to the 8000 block of Stream Walk Ln. [near] Manassas (20109) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 41-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused cut the victim multiple times before the parties separated and the accused left the area. The victim was treated at an area hospital for serious, non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Rene DELCID ROMERO. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from July 2023]

Rene DELCID ROMERO, 28, of the 8200 block of Community Dr. [near] Manassas

Described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’5”, 165lbs., with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for aggravated malicious wounding