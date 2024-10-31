Huntley Guitarist Tyler Rose Charged with Fatal Shooting of Father and Family Dog

A rising musician who plays for Huntley, made famous on NBC’s “The Voice” is due in a Prince William County courtroom on November 4, 2024, charged in the shooting death of his father and his dog.

Christopher Tyler Rose, guitarist for Season 24 ‘The Voice’ competition winner Michael Huntley, of Fredericksburg, aka Huntley, was taken into custody in the early hours of October 28 on charges related to a deadly shooting that left his father and the family dog dead.

Known professionally as Tyler Rose, he is a guitarist with songwriting and music hits. Rose has been a Fredericksburg area music scene staple with his cover band, the Virginia Rum Runners. His association with the Season 24 winner of The Voice, Huntley, has made him a recognized figure in the broader national music scenes.

After Huntley’s win earlier this year, Fredericksburg planned a celebration honoring the singer and his band, which regularly performed at city venues.

Rose and singer Grant King recently recorded a cover of Hurricane, which The Band of Heathens initially performed. Rose’s career and musical talent, however, are overshadowed by the charges he faces.

According to a report released following the incident, Prince William County Police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Paxton Street in Lake Ridge at 2:39 a.m. A family friend of the accused had reached out to authorities after receiving information indicating that a shooting had occurred at the home. Upon arrival, officers found Rose and detained him without resistance.

Police confirmed that the accused and the victim, Rose’s 56-year-old father, shared the residence. An investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the two, culminating in the fatal shooting. Additionally, the family’s dog, a Labrador Retriever approximately one year of age, was reportedly also killed during the incident. Both Rose’s father and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have disclosed that no other individuals were present in the home at the time of the incident, indicating the altercation and subsequent shooting involved only Rose, his father, and the dog. As of now, the motivations and circumstances leading up to the incident remain under active investigation. Detectives are currently working to reconstruct events that may have contributed to the escalation, and they are encouraging individuals with relevant information to come forward to aid in the investigation.

Prince William Police Spokesman Lieutenant Jonathan Perok said, “Alcohol and drugs were not a factor, [but the] motive was a family dispute.”

Rose’s connection to the music industry, specifically his role as a guitarist for Huntley, has brought public interest to the case. Known in musical circles as a talented musician with a promising future, Rose’s arrest has led to mixed reactions among fans and industry professionals, many of whom have expressed shock and disbelief over the allegations.

Tim Lumber, who worked with the older Rose, spoke positively about the Rose in a Facebook post, “I worked with Chris [as a bus driver for OmniRide] for 5 years, and we became good friends. All he ever did was brag about his son being a great singer. He was a good guy. He was so proud of his son. So sad that his son apparently took his life.”

Prince William Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth and the Huntley Management team have not responded to a request for comment. We will update the article when they respond.