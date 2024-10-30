Occoquan Mayor Explains Decision to Lower Speed Limit

From Mayor Earnie Porta:

Some of you may have noticed new 20 mph signs on a small stretch of Washington Street in Occoquan. Effective this past July 1, the Commonwealth of Virginia authorized localities to reduce the speed limit to no lower than 15 mph on state roads within a locality’s boundaries.

In accordance with that authority, and as reported earlier in a town newsletter, the Occoquan Town Council has decided to lower the speed limit to 20 mph on a section of Washington Street. Now, before I hear from a legion of self-proclaimed traffic experts, let me take a moment to explain the town’s rationale for the change.

First, as many of you have no doubt observed, our town police regularly assist in slowing and stopping traffic around school bus stops. This effort on the part of our town police is part of our commitment to enhancing the safety of children in high traffic areas of town. The stretch of Washington Street where the new speed limit signs have been installed is one such high traffic location.

Second, and I encourage people to read thoughtfully what I am conveying here, 30 mph is simply an unsafe speed for this particular portion of Washington Street, both because of school bus traffic in that area and due to the presence of two crosswalks. It is an unfortunate reality, however, that this speed is too often met or exceeded, particularly during afternoon commuting hours and at night.

Given that the judicial system generally frowns on tickets issued for going only fives mile per hour over the speed limit, the prior maximum speed limit of 25 mph provided us with little ability to deter those traveling at a speed unsafe for that stretch of road. Third and last, to increase the safety of the two crosswalks located on this stretch of Washington Street, particularly during non-daylight hours, we have long wanted to place flashing outline lights on the crosswalk signs to alert drivers to the presence of pedestrians. Unfortunately, VDOT will not authorize us to do so.

By installing our own 20 mph speed limit signs, however, we can eventually place such lights on those signs, thus further enhancing pedestrian safety in the area. While we have had to take a somewhat circuitous route to achieve our goals, we feel confident that the steps taken will help enhance the safety of an area about which residents have long been concerned. It is our hope, of course, that residents, visitors, and commuters will cooperate in this endeavor for the benefit of all.