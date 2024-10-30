I-66 Express Mobility Partners Donates $25k to Mobile STEM Lab

I-66 Express Mobility Partners (I-66 EMP) donated $25,000 to Supporting Partnerships and Resources for Kids (SPARK), the Prince William County Schools’ (PWCS) education foundation.

According to a press release from I-66 EMP — an alliance of infrastructure companies contracted to work in a public-private partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation — the largest donation to date will be put toward a new mobile laboratory supporting science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in the county. Last year, I-66 EMP donated $23,000 to support the installation of maker spaces at middle schools in PWCS.

“Over the years, [I-66 EMP have] proven to be an unwavering supporter of public education here in Prince William. We’re appreciative of this donation and we’re excited to see the benefits for all our students,” Dawn Davis, executive director of SPARK, said.

I-66 EMP and PWCS have had a long-standing relationship; I-66 EMP was the platinum sponsor of SPARK’s regional science and engineering fair in 2020 and earned the Business Partner Award in the same year from SPARK.

“Supporting public education in the region we serve has always been of paramount importance to our company,” Nancy H. Smith, I-66 EMP’s director of corporate affairs, said. “And supporting STEM education is key to preparing students for a high-tech future. That’s why we’re pleased to work with SPARK to enhance STEM education in Prince William County.”