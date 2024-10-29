Stafford Invites Public to Connect with Deputies at October’s Coffee with a Cop

Stafford County’s Sheriffs will host Coffee with a Cop on October 30 at The Grounds Coffeehouse from 9 – 11 a.m.

The Coffee with a Cop program is a free, public event that allows community members to ask questions or have casual conversations with deputies. Spokesperson Ryan Wilbur said, “The goal has been and will always be to build a meaningful relationship with deputies and community members.”

The program provides a neutral space for the community to interact with law enforcement outside of active incidents and helps build positive connections. All deputies are welcome to attend, with Crime Prevention officers often present, but others, like School Resource Officers and K-9 deputies, participate when available.

The department typically holds the event once a month, depending on other scheduled activities. Common concerns raised during the events include traffic and roadway safety, which are passed on to the Traffic Safety Unit for investigation. The events are also opportunities to ask questions about jobs and the hiring process, or learn more about recent community incidents.

Stafford’s Coffee with a Cop program began in October 2017 as part of National Coffee with a Cop Day. Initially held once a year, the program was expanded to monthly events about three years ago when Deputy F.C. Shannon Jr. took charge. Locations are chosen randomly with the permission of local businesses, and the department tries to offer events in all areas of the county.

Wilbur said children seem to have the most fun at the events and enjoy learning about what deputies do. He added some community members just visit for the chance to chat, “almost like old friends meeting up.”

The Grounds Coffeehouse is located at 50 North Stafford Complex Center.