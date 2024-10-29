2 Armed Robberies Around Woodbridge Area

On October 27, police were called to a robbery on Prince William Parkway involving three men who multiple men robbed at gunpoint, police said. The day before, another robbery occurred in Woodbridge where a man with a rifle demanded property from two people sitting inside their car, police said. The two robberies appear to be unrelated.

Press Release from Prince William Police Department:

Armed Robbery – On October 27 at 3:22PM, officers responded to the 2600 block of the Prince William Pkwy [near] Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. Th investigation revealed three male victims between 23-24 years of age, agreed to meet in the above are to purchase marijuana. During the encounter, multiple suspects brandished firearms and robbed the victims of an undisclosed amount of money, firearms, and cell phones before leaving the area in a silver SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango. As the suspects were running towards their vehicle, one of the victims fired a round from their gun. No injuries were reported. This incident does not appear to be random. Suspect Descriptions:

Three black males, all between 20-30 years of age, 5’10”-5’11”, two reportedly had beards while one

of the men had shoulder length dreadlocks

Press Release from Prince William Police Department: