2 Armed Robberies Around Woodbridge Area

On October 27, police were called to a robbery on Prince William Parkway involving three men who multiple men robbed at gunpoint, police said. The day before, another robbery occurred in Woodbridge where a man with a rifle demanded property from two people sitting inside their car, police said. The two robberies appear to be unrelated.
Press Release from Prince William Police Department:
Armed Robbery – On October 27 at 3:22PM, officers responded to the 2600 block of the Prince William Pkwy [near] Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. Th investigation revealed three male victims between 23-24 years of age, agreed to meet in the above are to purchase marijuana. During the encounter, multiple suspects brandished firearms and robbed the victims of an undisclosed amount of money, firearms, and cell phones before leaving the area in a silver SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango. As the suspects were running towards their vehicle, one of the victims fired a round from their gun. No injuries were reported. This incident does not appear to be random.
Suspect Descriptions:
Three black males, all between 20-30 years of age, 5’10”-5’11”, two reportedly had beards while one
of the men had shoulder length dreadlocks
Press Release from Prince William Police Department:
Armed Robbery – On October 26 at 10:59PM, officers responded to the 1200 block of Potomac Vista Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victims, a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were in their vehicle in a parking lot of the above area when they were approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the man brandished a long gun and demanded property from the victims. The suspect took clothing items and a wallet from the victims before leaving the area on foot. No injuries were reported. This incident does not appear to be random. A police K-9 checked the area for the suspect who was not located.
Suspect Description:
Black male, between 20-25 years of age, with a thin build, short black hair and a tattoo on the right
forearm
Last seen wearing gray sweatpants