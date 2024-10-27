St. George’s Episcopal Church Open for Prayer on Election Day November 5

From St. George’s Episcopal Church:

St. George’s Episcopal Church in downtown Fredericksburg will be open for prayer 8 am – 6 pm on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, with brief public prayer services at 8.00 am, 12 pm, and 5.30 pm.

Located at 905 Princess Anne Street, St. George’s recognizes the responsibility each of us has, to vote and to pray. “St. George’s is a house of prayer for all people. We hope that having the church open to all in love on Election Day is a chance not only to pray about this important time of decision for our nation, but also to abide in the presence of the Divine with a sense of wonder,” explained the Rev. Joseph H. Hensley, Jr., rector of St. George’s.

On Election Day, St. George’s invites everyone to join together in prayer. The nave (worship area of the church) will be open for silent prayer, with printed prayers and other resources available. Clergy and lay prayer ministers will be present throughout the day for conversation or prayer. Musicians will offer music as prayer at certain times. Additionally, there will be brief public prayer services at 8 am, 12 pm, and 5.30 pm led by clergy and laity. These non-partisan services will prayerfully ask for peace, wisdom, and compassion for one another, our community, our nation, and for Election Day.

Throughout the nation, the election has been a source of countless emotions. “There’s so much anxiety right now. Prayer can be a time to lay that burden down so that we can, with grace, take up the continuing work of loving our neighbors and pursuing healing together, no matter who wins,” added Hensley.

For more information on St. George’s Episcopal Church or on Election Day Prayer, please visit: StGeorgesEpiscopal.net or call 540.373.4133.

You are welcome at St. George’s, an historic Episcopal Church in downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia. No matter who you are, whom you love, or where you’ve been, there’s a place for you here. St. George’s offers services with diverse music and styles of worship based in sacred story and traditions. We have hearts for service and advocate for justice and peace in our local and global communities. We work to help the entire family of God thrive by giving of our time, talent, and treasure. We invite you to join us or to come for a visit. For more information, visit StGeorgesEpiscopal.net.