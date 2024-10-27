Sherriff’s Report: “Mercedes Driver Slashed the Victim’s Tires’

From The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

ASSAULT:

Chesterfield Lane, 10/24, 12:30 a.m. Deputy S.A. Edwards responded to an assault. The victim advised his roommate, who appeared under the influence of something, assaulted him as he laid in bed. Deputy Edwards made contact with the suspect who had signs of intoxication and during a search incident to arrest, suspected controlled substances were located on his person. He was charged with assault and battery, as well as, possession of controlled substances. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

DUI:

Area of Coal Landing Road and Greenridge Drive, 10/24, 6:22 p.m. Sergeant E.E. West and Deputy S.C. Martin responded to a single vehicle auto accident. A vehicle crashed into a ditch. The reporting party advised prior to crashing, the suspect driver was speeding, swerving, and nearly crashed into them head on. Deputies made contact with the driver who had signs of intoxication. It was also discovered she was consuming alcohol while behind the wheel. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while driving, reckless driving, refusal, and obstruction of justice. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

FRAUD:

Rock Raymond Drive, 10/24, 5:52 p.m. Deputy D.A. Robertson responded to a fraud. The victim advised she received a call from someone posing as a Sergeant of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The scheming Sergeant advised the victim missed jury duty and needed to pay a bail bond company to avoid being arrested. After paying the first payment, the beguiling bondsman requested additional money. Westie Way, 10/24, 7:24 p.m. Deputy C.M. Sterne responded to a fraud. Instead of posing as a local law enforcement agency, this scammer decided to pose as a federal law enforcement agency. The scammer explained to the victim that someone was using her information to launder money. The only way to resolve the issue would be to convert money into Bitcoin and allow him to have access to it.

LARCENY:

Home Depot, 305 Worth Avenue, 10/24, 7:14 p.m. Deputy J.A. Martin responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male suspect stole nearly $200 worth of items.

VANDALISM:

Blue Beacon Truck Wash, 50 South Gateway Drive, 10/24, 5:16 p.m. Deputy W.A. Bolinsky responded to a vandalism. The victim advised the driver of a Mercedes was displeased with being behind a semi-truck. In response, the Mercedes driver slashed the victim’s tires. The suspect was described as a black male with short hair in his 30’s wearing a neon green top. Area of Richmond Highway and Corporate Drive, 10/24, 10:48 p.m. Deputy J.J. Suh responded to a vandalism. The victim advised while traveling in the area, the driver of a black Kia Soul threw a container of ice at his vehicle.