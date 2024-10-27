Mulch Fire at Site One Landscape Supply in Nokesville Contained

In the early hours of Sunday, October 27, 2024, emergency units responded to a fire at Site One Landscape Supply Company in the 13200 block of Farmview Road. The call was received at 3:01 a.m., and the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department crews quickly arrived.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large mulch pile engulfed in flames. According to Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky, the fire has been contained, though it is expected to take several hours before it is completely extinguished.

While the surrounding community is not in immediate danger, nearby residents may notice smoke in the area. Those near the incident are advised to keep their windows closed to avoid the smell of burning wood.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials will continue monitoring the situation until the fire is fully extinguished.