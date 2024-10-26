Weekend Snapshot: Treats in the Streets

Fredericksburg’s streets were full of costumed children (and adults) for the annual Treats in the Streets.

Fredericksburg has hosted this event since 2016, where families are invited to dress up in Halloween costumes and stroll downtown, stopping at participating businesses to collect treats, toys, books, and gifts.

Volunteer crossing guards helped man intersections without traffic lights.

The city’s Scarecrow Fest, where participants are given a map and asked to find all scarecrows downtown, continues until October 31. Participating businesses have ballots for visitors to vote for their favorite scarecrow. Ballots are also available on the Scarecrow Fest website.