We Had a Blast at Manassas ‘Haunted Happenings’

We had a blast at Haunted Happenings in Downtown Manassas. The streets were closed to vehicles, allowing families to stroll and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Seeing so many creative costumes was a delight, and the business owners were incredibly welcoming. They greeted everyone warmly, handed out candy, and decorated their shops, making the experience even more magical. Many also invited us in for some shopping, adding to the day’s fun.

We’d love to see your photos from the event! Share your Halloween moments with us by emailing them to [email protected] or texting them to 571-989-1695.

If you missed it, don’t worry! On November 1 from 6 to 9 p.m., celebrate First Friday in Historic Downtown Manassas. Bring your family and friends to experience the charm of our city and enjoy great promotions and offers from local restaurants, cafes, and stores.

With live music, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and a family-friendly atmosphere, it’s a night not to be missed. Plus, D.O.R.A. (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas) will be active from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.