Stafford County DMV Select to Temporarily Close for Renovations

Stafford County’s DMV Select, housed within the Treasurer’s Office, will temporarily close for renovations starting Monday, October 28, 2024.

While the DMV Select services will be unavailable during this period, the Treasurer’s Office will remain operational and continue to provide regular services such as real estate and property tax collections, dog license fees, permit fees, and utility charges.

The renovations, approved by the Stafford County Board of Supervisors on October 1, 2024, aim to bring the office into ADA compliance, enhance safety features, and optimize the workspace to accommodate the needs of Stafford’s growing community. The $299,201 renovation project is expected to conclude by January 2025, though the Treasurer’s Office hopes to reopen DMV services before then, depending on construction progress.

Treasurer Michael Sienkowski emphasized the importance of the updates: “Our current lobby and DMV Select area are not ADA-compliant for both customers and employees. This project will address that while also improving the safety and security of the office.”

Minimal Disruption to Services

Although the DMV Select will be closed during renovations, the Treasurer’s Office will remain open, and staff are taking steps to minimize service disruptions. Due to ongoing construction, there may be occasional delays in accepting payments at the office. To avoid these delays, residents are encouraged to use Stafford’s online payment portal at staffordcountyva.gov/epay. Additional staff will be available by phone to assist with any inquiries.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to improve the facility and ensure it meets ADA standards,” Sienkowski added.

Background and Financial Allocation

The renovation project was approved with a budget of $299,201, sourced from a combination of Capital Improvement Funds and the General Fund. A portion of the funds, $49,201, is allocated from the Capital Improvement Funds for space needs, while $250,000 comes from the DMV funds held by the Treasurer’s Office.

Centennial Contractors Enterprises is overseeing the renovation, and the county’s construction manager is ensuring the project stays within the authorized budget and timeline.

Q&A with Treasurer Michael Sienkowski

Potomac Local News called on Treasurer Michael Sienkowski to provide further insight into the project. Here are some highlights from the conversation:

Q: What is the projected completion date for the renovation?

Sienkowski: We anticipate completion by the end of the year, hopefully reopening DMV services before January, depending on the progress.

Q: When were the last renovations to the office, and what improvements were made?**

Sienkowski: The last renovation was in 2015, focusing on the collections section of the office, not the DMV Select area. The final cost was $111K.

Q: How is the current project being funded, and who is overseeing the budget?

Sienkowski: Less than 20% of the project is funded by the county. The remainder comes from DMV partnership funds, not tax dollars. The county has assigned a construction manager to oversee the project and ensure it stays on time and within budget.