Community Celebrates Spooky Fun at Garrisonville Elementary’s Trunk or Treat

We had a blast attending the Garrisonville Elementary PTO Trunk or Treat event on October 25! This free-entry event brought the community together for a spooky and fun-filled evening. Families enjoyed games, crafts, face painting, a photo booth, a spooky maze, and even a petting farm. The fire truck and various food trucks, including Taco Tuesday, Slap Food Truck, Fire Escape Burgers, and more, were great additions to the night.

The event featured wonderfully decorated trunks, including a mad scientist’s lab, dinosaurs straight out of Jurassic Park, and an under-the-sea adventure complete with a giant octopus! The turnout was incredible, with hundreds of attendees lining up from the parking lot all the way to the playground. Everyone was warmly greeted as they walked through the maze of creative trunks, gathering candy and showing off their amazing costumes.

Were you there? We want to see your photos! Please submit them to [email protected] or text them to 571-989-1695 and show off your Trunk or Treat memories!