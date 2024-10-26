80 Tons of Asphalt Needed to Repair I-95 After Thursday’s Tractor Trailer Crash

A multi-vehicle crash involving at least one tractor-trailer led to significant delays and extensive road repairs on Interstate 95 southbound on Thursday, October 24, near mile marker 108 in Caroline County. The incident, which occurred at 7 a.m., resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes and two southbound lanes between exits 110 (Ladysmith) and 104 (Carmel Church).

Emergency responders and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after the crash, which damaged the pavement. VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon reported that a 150-foot section of I-95’s center and left lanes sustained gouges and burn damage, prompting an urgent need for repairs. Crews milled the top three inches of asphalt from the affected area, using 80 tons of new asphalt and 20 gallons of paint to restore the lanes.

While VDOT worked to repair the roadway, traffic quickly backed up along I-95. The heaviest congestion peaked around 5 p.m., with delays stretching up to 14 miles southbound. Detours routed traffic onto Route 1, causing stop-and-go congestion near the Route 3 and Route 126 interchanges in Spotsylvania County as drivers sought alternate routes.

By 4:41 p.m., one southbound lane was reopened, but it wasn’t until 10:20 p.m. that the center and left lanes reopened after emergency repairs were completed. When the roads were fully reopened, congestion had eased to four miles.

Despite the crash’s scale and the roadway’s damage, only minor injuries were reported. Virginia State Police have not yet released details on what caused the crash or if any criminal charges will be filed. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

Motorists are advised to remain cautious and anticipate potential delays as traffic returns to normal in the affected areas.

VDOT Repair Summary:

– 150-foot section of pavement repaired

– 80 tons of asphalt used

– 20 gallons of paint applied for new pavement markings

– Peak of 14 miles of congestion southbound