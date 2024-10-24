Prince William Breaks Ground on 23rd Fire Station

On Oct. 17, Prince William County broke ground on the new Fire and Rescue Department’s Station 27 near the Dumfries and Spriggs Roads intersection. This station will be the county’s 23rd.

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey, the district in which the station will reside, said this is of the utmost importance to the community.

“With Station 27, we’re bringing faster emergency response times, state-of-the-art equipment and a dedicated team of firefighters and first responders,” Bailey said. “… It’s an investment in our future and a testament to the hard work of everyone involved in making this vision a reality.”

The three-story, 20,419-square-foot station will be the county’s 23rd fire station and is expected to open in October 2026. Fire Chief Thomas LaBelle said the work of his department withstands the test of time, and so will this building.

“Things happen. The alarm sounds. The men and women of the fire rescue system stand up. They go out to help the community, and then things go back to normal,” LaBelle said. “But just to be clear, 30 years from now, it will continue to happen. Not only will people continue to respond, but this community I know will continue to stand up and provide the resources necessary to make that happen.”

County Executive Chris Shorter also emphasized this point, saying the county continues to provide for its first responders.

“They put their lives on the line for us each and every day,” Shorter said. “It really is a testament to them and our community that we build facilities like this to make sure that they can do what they do best, and that is protecting our community for our residents. This station means a faster response time in critical situations. It means knowing that in times of crisis, we will arrive swiftly. And it means peace of mind for families, businesses and schools in the area.”