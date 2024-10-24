Poilce Search for Rape Suspect Alvarado-Aguilar

Detectives obtained charges on October 17, 2024, related to a sexual assault reported in 2023 involving a victim and her acquaintance. The accused is wanted for rape and abduction, and efforts to locate him have not been successful.

Press Release from Prince William Police Department:

Rape Investigation – On October 17, 2024, detectives obtained charges in an ongoing investigation regarding a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge (22191) area of Prince William County in 2023. The investigation revealed the adult female victim was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, identified as the accused. While investigating the incident, detectives learned the accused had held the victim against her will in an altercation in 2022. The victim eventually reported the incidents prompting the police investigation. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Kelvin Johnson ALVARADO-AGUILAR. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from November 2020]

Kelvin Johnson ALVARADO-AGUILAR, 36, of the 1300 block of Ironwood St. in Woodbridge

Described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’9”, 180lbs., with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for rape and abduction