Note Containing Threat Passed Among Students at North Stafford High School, Investigation Ongoing

On Wednesday, October 23, a note containing a threat of bodily harm was found at North Stafford High School, located at 839 Garrisonville Road. The note was initially discovered by a student and circulated among other students before eventually being passed to an adult, who alerted authorities.

Deputy A.N. Taormina, the school resource officer, was informed of the situation at approximately 1:15 p.m. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, school administration, and school security quickly began investigating the potential threat.

While the police have not identified the person being threatened, they confirmed that the note contained a serious threat of bodily harm. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the threat was not credible. However, as a precautionary measure, additional deputies have been assigned to patrol the school.

The incident is still under investigation, and authorities are working to determine who wrote the note. In the meantime, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and school officials urge parents and students to report any suspicious activity immediately.