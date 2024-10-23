Jail Guard Charged with Sexual Battery of Inmate

From the Stafford Sheriff’s Office:

A 60-year-old Correctional Officer was arrested yesterday on five charges.

On October 21st at approximately 10:42 a.m. deputies received information regarding a Correctional Officer at Rappahannock Regional Jail, located at 1745 Richmond Highway [in Stafford County]. The information provided was that the suspect had improper contact with a female inmate.

Due to the nature of the allegations, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded. As a result of their investigation, the suspect was taken into custody without incident later that day. He was charged with three counts of sexual battery and two counts of carnal knowledge of a prisoner by a correctional officer. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

The suspect was identified as Chadwick Jackson of King George. The investigation is ongoing.