Call to Action: New Volunteer Opportunities in Prince William

Volunteer Prince William has several opportunities for the rest of the year, so make sure to check them out below.
Greetings, Prince William: We have a breaking volunteer opportunity that’s short notice but would be great for groups! KABOOM!, AWS In Communities and Prince William County Parks & Recreation invite you, your family and friends to help build a new playspace during Build Week from Wednesday to Saturday at Fairmont Park, 9805 Fairmont Ave., Manassas 20109.
Lots of volunteer help is needed to complete this important project since building an entire playground is no easy feat. The schedule is Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ribbon cutting will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. This would be a fabulous opportunity for offices, groups, clubs, etc. to bring smiles to the faces of children in this neighborhood! Visit the Prince William County events page for more information, which includes a link to the Eventbrite page where volunteers can sign up.
- You can help vulnerable families have a holiday meal for Thanksgiving! ACTS’ Share the Bounty distribution is coming in November, and they would love to have volunteers help with sorting donations and assembling the Share the Bounty bags during October and November. This will take place in their Food Donation Center, 17958 Dr. David Cline Drive in Dumfries, Monday through Thursday. Volunteer hours are flexible between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. You’ll feel great knowing your giving spirit will help food-insecure families have a Happy Thanksgiving
- BEACON for English Language and Literacy is recruiting volunteers to teach adult ESOL students! They have an Urgent Need for In-Person Evening Volunteers for the current fall semester, along with their upcoming winter session, which begins on Dec. 2. Morning classes meet on Monday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and evening classes meet on Tuesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. No teaching or language experience is required, and training is provided. To learn more, please sign up for a virtual information session at Info session sign-up or contact Seth at 571-428-2524
- Brain Injury Services (BIS) has an ongoing need for volunteers to be Providing a Link for Survivors for survivors of brain injury. This is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. Once a month outings for coffee, walks, chess, lunch, etc. can help a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit their website for more information.
- Do you enjoy supporting live concerts? Clearbrook Center of the Arts located in Lake Ridge needs volunteer Event Stagehands age 18+ to contribute to the smooth running of their events. Jobs include guiding show bands to their designated staging areas, assisting bands with load-in/breakdown and helping with stage setup/breakdown. You get to enjoy some great live music and get Free admission to a future Clearbrook concert of your choice! To view the concert schedule, visit their website and visit their SignUp Genius page to volunteer.
- Education Majors and Retired Teachers! The Literacy Engagement Action Project (LEAP) at George Mason University is seeking volunteers age 18+ to provide literacy tutoring for students in grades K-5 at Boys & Girls Club in Dumfries and the Community Center in Georgetown South in Manassas. This is a paid internship running through the school year on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Training and materials are provided. Interns must successfully complete a background check. You’ll get excited as you help a child open new worlds through literacy and reading!
- You can help fight food insecurity! NVFS is conducting a Fall Food Drive to support the SERVE Hunger Resource Center and fight food insecurity! The whole family can get involved – donation drop-off dates run through Wednesday at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8712 Plantation Lane, Manassas 20110. Please visit their website for a list of requested foods.
- If you enjoy helping children get excited about learning, we have a wonderful opportunity for you! Pink Space Theory needs a parent volunteer to serve as a link between program participants and Pink Space Theory. The Liaison will attend events to connect with other parents and help orient them to their resources, as well as provide necessary support options within the school and community. The schedule is weekday evenings from 4 to 6 p.m. for a total of about six hours a month; some weekends would also need your help. The volunteer must be a resident of Prince William County and bilingual skills in Spanish are required. You’ll love watching participants get excited about learning and increase their confidence! Please visit their website.
- Help SERVE’s Hunger Resource Center get their shelves re-stocked! On Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., SERVE is holding “Unstuff the Truck” at SERVE’s Hunger Resource Center, 10056 Dean Drive, Manassas 20110. Volunteers age 16+ are needed to help unload, weigh, sort and place donated food into the designated locations in the warehouse. Be prepared to lift up to 20 pounds; volunteers should be able to volunteer for the entire shift. It’s a terrific way to get in service hours and help re-stock the Hunger Resource Center so SERVE can continue to provide food assistance to local food insecure families!
- Is your office, club, Scout troop or service group looking for a volunteer opportunity? Streetlight Community Outreach Ministries will be opening their hypothermia shelter located at 14716 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge and groups are needed to prepare and drop off meals for 30 adult residents from Nov. 1 through March 30, 2025. Meals are needed each night and should be prepared off-site and dropped off at the shelter between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Your group will provide comfort for the homeless with a hot, nourishing meal they can enjoy during the cold winter months! Please visit their website to sign up and get more information.