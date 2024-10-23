Call to Action: New Volunteer Opportunities in Prince William

Volunteer Prince William has several opportunities for the rest of the year, so make sure to check them out below.

Greetings, Prince William: We have a breaking volunteer opportunity that’s short notice but would be great for groups! KABOOM!, AWS In Communities and Prince William County Parks & Recreation invite you, your family and friends to help build a new playspace during Build Week from Wednesday to Saturday at Fairmont Park, 9805 Fairmont Ave., Manassas 20109.

Lots of volunteer help is needed to complete this important project since building an entire playground is no easy feat. The schedule is Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ribbon cutting will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. This would be a fabulous opportunity for offices, groups, clubs, etc. to bring smiles to the faces of children in this neighborhood! Visit the Prince William County events page for more information, which includes a link to the Eventbrite page where volunteers can sign up.