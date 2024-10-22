From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On October 8 at 7:58AM, crash investigators responded to the area of the Prince William Pkwy and Clover Hill Rd [near] Manassas (20110) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 1999 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on the Prince William Pkwy when the vehicle left the roadway and proceeded up an embankment before coming to rest on top of a guardrail. The driver is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and was transported to an area hospital where he later died on October 16. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

Identified:

The driver of the 1999 Ford Mustang was identified as Christopher Cary SOTO, 72, of Woodbridge