Manassas

Woodbridge Man Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency in Car

By Uriah Kiser

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On October 8 at 7:58AM, crash investigators responded to the area of the Prince William Pkwy and Clover Hill Rd [near] Manassas (20110) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 1999 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on the Prince William Pkwy when the vehicle left the roadway and proceeded up an embankment before coming to rest on top of a guardrail. The driver is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and was transported to an area hospital where he later died on October 16. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

Identified:

The driver of the 1999 Ford Mustang was identified as Christopher Cary SOTO, 72, of Woodbridge

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts