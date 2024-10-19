New Mexico Man Charged With Drug Trafficking In Stafford

A New Mexico man was found intoxicated behind the wheel of an RV on October 16, prompting deputies to conduct a traffic stop. An inventory search revealed five firearms, multiple controlled substances, and items linked to drug transactions, leading to numerous charges, including driving under the influence and drug trafficking.

Press Release from Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

An intoxicated New Mexico man was found behind the wheel of a rather noticeable vehicle yesterday. That would be only one of his many offenses after deputies searched his ride.

On October 16th at approximately 5:08 p.m. Deputy R. Tully responded to the area of Richmond Highway and Eskimo Hill Road for a reckless driver. The caller advised a RV was failing to maintain the lane of travel while traveling about 28 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. They would further advise the driver was slumped over the wheel while driving.

Deputy Tully found the large vehicle in the area of Richmond Highway and Courthouse Road. He would also observe the swerving RV with a slumped over driver. He would conduct a traffic stop at the Stafford School Board Building, located at 31 Stafford Avenue. The slumping driver was identified as Samuel Harris, 35. While conversing with Harris, Deputy Tully noticed signs of impairment. Harris would advise it was only because he was “overwhelmed,” however, became extremely nervous when the topic of drugs was brought up. Due to the signs of impairment, field sobriety tests were conducted. Harris was detained shortly afterwards.

The rolling wonder needed to be towed, so Deputy Tully conducted an inventory search. There, he would uncover more than he originally bargained for. Located inside were five firearms, numerous controlled substances including suspected fentanyl, multiple drug paraphernalia items, and a journal with names and money amounts written inside thought to be connected to recent drug transactions.

Harris was charged with driving under the influence, refusal, five counts of possession of controlled substances, five counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances, five counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, five counts of drug trafficking, and to top it off, the traffic lane violation. While he came into Virginia with a mobile home, he would be sleeping elsewhere for a while. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.