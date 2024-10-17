Sheriff’s Report: Crime Spree as Intoxicated Drivers and Break-Ins Raise Alarms

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

BREAKING AND ENTERING:

King Street, 10/9, 5:37 p.m. Deputy I.E. Baldi responded to a breaking and entering. The victim advised her property was unlawfully entered and a sweatshirt was stolen.

DUI:

7-Eleven, 201 Garrisonville Road, 10/9, 12:30 p.m. Deputy J.L. Jones and Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a drunk driver complaint. The caller advised they had been following a vehicle and the driver might be intoxicated. The caller further advised the suspect driver fell asleep behind the wheel at a green light and had to forcibly be awoken. Deputies observed the suspect vehicle in the 7-Eleven parking lot with the driver asleep and his foot on the brake. When the driver woke up, deputies noticed signs of intoxication. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving; however, assumed he could not be arrested since he was on private property. He was incorrect. The driver was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than.2 and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION:

Enterprise Rent A Car, 2875 Richmond Highway, 10/9, 7:09 a.m. Deputy J.L. Jones responded to a public intoxication call. Multiple callers advised a shoeless man, who appeared intoxicated, was walking in traffic. Deputy Jones located the suspect and discovered he had been consuming tequila prior to his journey. His journey ended with a trip to Rappahannock Regional Jail where he was charged with public intoxication and held until sober.