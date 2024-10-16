‘Seal the Deal’ Event Coming to Occoquan in December

The Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk will host a special winter edition of the “Seal the Deal” event in Occoquan on Dec. 13.

The clerk, Jacqueline Smith, will host this special event for civil celebrant weddings and vow renewals in Occoquan, chock-full of riverfront views and small businesses to enjoy following a ceremony. The event will be held at the Occoquan Town Hall (314 Mill St.) and provide couples the chance to exchange vows in the historic building.

To schedule a marriage license application and ceremony, contact the clerk’s office at 703-792-6036 or at [email protected]. More information on marriage licenses can be found on the county’s website.