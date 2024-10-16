Prince William, Manassas to Participate in Drug Take-Back Day

On Oct. 26, the Prince William County and Manassas City Police Departments will be participating in prescription drug take-back day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National Take Back Day is led by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which established this day to address the drug overdose epidemic in the U.S. Thousands of people die each year in prescription opioid deaths; in 2022, the number of deaths was 14,716 according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“DEA is committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths,” the DEA’s website states. “While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence.”

The DEA hosts a take-back day every six months in April and October with thousands of law enforcement agencies participating each time. In April 2024, 335 tons — or 670,135 pounds — of drugs were collected nationwide. In Virginia, 17,425 pounds of prescription drugs were collected in April. Since the first take-back day in 2010, nearly 19 million pounds of drugs have been collected.

In Prince William County and Manassas, the following locations will be open on Oct. 26 and participating in the take-back initiative.

UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center, 8700 Sudley Road, Manassas

8700 Sudley Road, Manassas UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center, 15225 Heathcote Blvd., Haymarket

15225 Heathcote Blvd., Haymarket Sentara Healthcare Lake Ridge, 12825 Minnieville Road, Lake Ridge

The DEA also provides a search engine for other participating locations across the country and state. Several items will be accepted at these sites, including:

Prescription and over-the-counter solid-dosage medications

Vape pens and e-cigarettes AFTER batteries have been removed

Intravenous solutions

Injectables

Needles

Hydrogen peroxide

Compressed cylinders (asthma inhalers and the like)

The county said in a release that a permanent marker may be used to blacken out personal information in an effort to protect your privacy.

Illicit drugs like marijuana or methamphetamine will not be accepted.

For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.