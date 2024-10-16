Library Director Rebecca Purdy to Host Community Meet-and-Greets

Central Rappahannock Regional Library (CRRL) invites the public to attend Community Meet-and-Greet events with newly appointed Executive Director Rebecca Purdy. As she steps into her new role, Purdy is eager to hear feedback from the community and answer questions about how the library system can continue to serve the region effectively.

Purdy, a longtime CRRL staff member, brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for the library system. During her recent interview with Potomac Local News, she shared insights into her vision for the library’s future, highlighting plans to build on successful programs like the “Library on the Go” initiative and expand access to innovative technologies, such as 3D printers and other maker lab resources.

When asked about her goals, Purdy said, “It’s important to continue providing the services our community relies on while introducing new programs that meet evolving needs. I want to hear directly from the people who use our libraries daily to ensure we’re on the right track.”

The Meet-and-Greets offer a unique opportunity for community members to meet Purdy in person, share their thoughts on library services, and suggest improvements. These drop-in events will take place across the region:

Tuesday, October 22, 12:30-2:00 p.m. at Porter Branch (Stafford County)

Tuesday, October 29, 3:00-4:30 p.m. at Salem Church Branch (Spotsylvania County)

Tuesday, November 12, 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Fredericksburg Branch

Thursday, December 5, 3:00-4:30 p.m. at Cooper Branch (Colonial Beach)

During the interview, Purdy emphasized the importance of adapting the library to the community’s changing needs, especially in a post-pandemic world. She noted that the CRRL has expanded its digital services, introduced a “Library of Things,” and is working to bring new technology closer to users. “We have great plans to continue evolving our services,” she said, “but we want community input to guide us.”

In addition to these new initiatives, Purdy spoke about her focus on maintaining the library’s reputation as a community hub for people of all ages. Programs like the “Mother Goose Story Hour” for infants and job interview spaces for remote workers have become essential for many residents.

Here’s the full interview: