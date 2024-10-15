Deputy Cleared in June 2024 Spotsylvania Officer-Involved Shooting

On September 17, 2024, Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott C. Hook concluded that the lethal force used by Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy Lieutenant Daniel Harris during a domestic disturbance on June 30, 2024, was justified. The deputy, an 18-year veteran, fired his weapon after observing a man pointing a firearm at a woman. The male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. An internal investigation confirmed that the deputy followed all department policies. The Virginia State Police assisted in the review of the incident.

Press release:

UPDATE: Deputy cleared in officer involved shooting

On September 17, 2024 Fauquier Commonwealth’s Attorney, Scott C. Hook provided his opinion for the officer involved shooting incident that occurred in Spotsylvania County on June 30, 2024. CA Scott C. Hook found the deputy’s use of lethal force was justified. The complete report from CA Hook is attached. An additional separate internal investigation was conducted by this agency and showed that the involved Deputy followed all department policies and procedures. The Deputy was identified as Lieutenant Daniel Harris, an eighteen-year veteran. We appreciate the Virginia State Police for their assistance in reviewing the criminal investigation.

July 1, 2024 Press Release

On June 30th at approximately 03:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 10400 block of Spotswood Drive for a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. Once on scene deputies observed an adult male armed with a firearm pointing it at an adult female. As a result, one the responding deputies fired his department issued firearm striking the subject. Deputies immediately rendered aid to the individual until Spotsylvania Fire-EMS arrived. The 38-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. No physical injuries were sustained to the female. At the request of the Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be assisting us in the investigation. The deputy involved in this incident has been placed on routine administrative leave.