Stafford Supervisor Diggs Endorses Derrick Anderson for Congress

Deuntay Diggs, an Independent Stafford County Board of Supervisors member, has officially endorsed Derrick Anderson in the race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. Anderson, a Republican, is running against Democrat Eugene Vindman to represent a district that includes Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fredericksburg, and a portion of Prince William County.

Diggs, elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2024 representing the George Washington District, praised Anderson’s leadership and vision for the future in a statement announcing his endorsement.

“Derrick Anderson is the leader we need to unite our community and tackle the challenges that matter most, both locally and globally,” Diggs said. “With a deep commitment to putting country over party and strong roots in our community, Derrick is focused on building a brighter, more inclusive future for all. His vision and dedication inspire real change. Let’s come together and support Derrick in making that vision a reality.”

Diggs’ endorsement is significant in a closely watched race because of his nonpartisan approach. Beyond his political role, Diggs has gained recognition for his diverse accomplishments as a law enforcement officer, motivational speaker, author, actor, and even a contestant on “America’s Got Talent.”

In response to the endorsement, Anderson expressed his gratitude, highlighting Diggs’ bipartisan approach and service to the community.

“Supervisor Diggs is an energetic, effective, and bipartisan community leader, and I’m honored to have his endorsement,” Anderson said. “He puts country over party every day, and I appreciate his service as a law enforcement officer. I look forward to working with him closely to improve our great district when I’m in Congress.”

Diggs currently serves as an alternate on several key committees, including the Joint Schools Working Committee, the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Association, and the Rappahannock Regional Jail Authority Board. He also represents the county on the George Washington Regional Commission and the Rappahannock River Basin Commission.

As the race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District heats up, Diggs’ endorsement could provide Anderson with a boost, particularly among independent voters in the region.

Anderson has a background in military service and public policy. His campaign emphasizes national security, economic growth, and bipartisanship as key tenets of his platform.

The 7th Congressional District race is expected to be highly competitive and is considered a “toss-up.‘ Voters will decide on November 5 who will represent their interests in a region that spans urban and rural communities. Early voting is underway.